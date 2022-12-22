NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York City area airports are prepping for the business travel week of the year, and the cold and wet weather could hamper holiday travelers this weekend.

About four million passengers are expected at the city airports between Friday and New Year’s Day. But Friday will be the busiest day of the week when 430,000 travelers are expected to fly through the metro area, according to Port Authority Aviation Director Charles Everett.

Heavy rain and flooding are expected to slam New York and New Jersey on Thursday and Friday. Given the weather conditions, Everett said travelers should check their flight times ahead of leaving for the airport and pack lightly to get through security checkpoints quicker.

To get ahead of the rush, the Port Authority will deploy more police officers and additional staff at the airports, Everett said.

“We want to make sure your travels through our facilities are as convenient as possible,” he said.

Watch the full interview on PIX11 Morning News in the video player.