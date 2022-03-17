From PBS to South by Southwest.

Summer Rose Castillo is a young Latina actor, and one of New York’s very own, making a name for herself on TV and in film. She recently made her big screen debut in the movie Brownsville Bred. The film had its world premiere last weekend at the SXSW Film Festival in Austin, Texas. The role is quite the departure from Summer’s day job of voicing Alma in the PBS Kids show Alma’s Way, about a Puerto Rican girl and her family and friends living in the Bronx. PIX11’s Marysol Castro talked to Summer about making the film and attending the star-studded film festival.