NEW YORK (PIX11) — Another detainee at a Rikers Island facility died under the custody of the Department of Correction Wednesday, according to officials.

Kevin Bryan, 35, died at 7:44 a.m., according to the DOC. He was found hanging from a pipe in a staff bathroom at the prison complex, according to the New York Times.

Jan Ransom, a reporter from the New York Times who has been extensively covering Rikers Island, joined PIX11 Morning News on Thursday to talk about the recent death.

