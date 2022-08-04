NEW YORK (PIX11) — The U.S. Senate has approved the PACT Act, which would provide health benefits to veterans that sustained injuries due to toxins, like Agent Orange, during their military service.

President Joe Biden is expected to sign the law by next week. Many legislators are overjoyed by the development, including New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand.

Gillibrand joined PIX11 Morning News on Thursday to talk about the PACT Act, as well as the monkeypox outbreak in the state and the federal response to gun violence, among other pressing issues.

