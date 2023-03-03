NEW YORK (PIX11) – The heat is turning up on Long Island Republican Rep. George Santos.

The House Ethics Committee on Thursday officially launched an investigation into several allegations surrounding Santos’ campaign. The committee will appoint a panel to look into whether Santos did anything illegal. Santos said he will fully cooperate with the investigation.

Democratic Manhattan Rep. Dan Goldman joined the PIX11 Morning News on Friday to discuss the investigation and the allegations against Santos. Watch the video player for the full interview.