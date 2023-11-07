NEW YORK (PIX11) – A New York State senator is calling on Gov. Kathy Hochul to increase security funding so schools can better protect their Jewish and Muslim students as the war between Israel and Hamas continues to spark protests, some violent, across the U.S.

A 69-year-old Jewish man recently died during counterprotests in a Los Angeles suburb. Police said he was part of a protest in Thousand Oaks on Sunday afternoon when things turned physical.

His head hit the ground, according to authorities, and he later died. The incident is now being investigated as a homicide and possible hate crime, police said.

State Sen. Michael Gianaris said he wants to see local religious schools in New York get the funding they need to protect their students.