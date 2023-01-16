New York (PIX11) Movie icon Corey Feldman appeared in person for the U.S Premiere of his movie ‘The Birthday’. It was a part of Oscar and Emmy Award-winning director Jordan Peele’s film series ‘The Lost Rider: A Chronicle of Hollywood Sacrifice’ presented by Film at Lincoln Center. The event runs January 5-14.

‘The Goonies’ actor has always been a fan of Jordan Peele and was excited to be a part of the series. Corey and Jordan became friends after Peele invited him to the ‘Nope’ premiere. That’s when he discovered Jordan was a fan. Corey admitted that he has seen Easter eggs in in Peele’s work from his.

‘The Birthday’ wasn’t the only Corey Feldman movie to be shown. ‘Stand By Me’, ‘Dream A Little Dream’, and ‘Friday The 13th: The Final Chapter’ will also be showcased.