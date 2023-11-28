NEW YORK (PIX11) – A rule that was put into place to curb crowds at the DMV during the pandemic is set to expire Friday, which could cause some New Yorkers to lose their license.

The rule allowed people to self-certify their vision requirement online. About 50,000 drivers have yet to submit vision tests with self-certification, according to the DMV.

There are several ways to avoid license suspension. You can go to the DMV and get your vision tested.

Another way is to find an approved provider, get tested and have them send the results to the DMV for you.

If you have to go to a provider not approved by the DMV, you can ask them to complete a test report and give it to you, which you can submit electronically or by mail.

It’s important to note that it could take about five days to get your vision test processed.