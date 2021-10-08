NY deadline to register to vote is Friday: What you need to know

NEW YORK — Friday, Oct. 8, is a the deadline for New Yorkers to register to vote if they want to participate in the Nov. 2 general election.

This is the election that will pick New York City’s next mayor.

Diane Burrows, co-president of the League of Women Voters, joined the PIX11 Morning News to explain how New Yorkers can register to vote, especially with just hours to go.

Check here to see if you’re registered to vote in NYC.

Burrows also explained making changes to your voter registration if you moved, as well as what to do if you’re a student in New York but have residency in another state.

Head to the NYC Board of Elections website for more information and tips.

