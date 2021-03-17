NY Assemblyman Phil Ramos talks police reform bills, Cuomo investigation

NEW YORK — Since George Floyd’s death in May of 2020, there have been local, state and federal proposals for police reform.

The House recently put support behind the George Floyd Justice in Police Act.

In Suffolk County, Assemblyman Phil Ramos is also working on something for New York State.

Ramos told PIX11 they’re working on several bills, including one that would mandate police officers to report police abuse — as a social worker would report child abuse.

Officers who see a fellow officer abusing someone, but say nothing, would face penalties for not reporting them.

The Long Island assemblyman acknowledged the majority of officers are good, but “doing nothing” doesn’t make them a good officer.

Anti-Asian attacks

The assemblyman said several reforms have been made to address bias crimes, but noted there has been a reluctance in making bias arrests.

He believes there’s a society in which it’s hard to necessarily claim something is “racist” unless videos blatantly show it.

Cuomo allegations and investigation

Regarding the allegations and investigations surrounding Gov. Andrew Cuomo, Ramos said he wants to see that the women are heard in a proper form.

He did not call for the governor’s immediate resignation, but said he will form an opinion once all the facts are laid out.

When asked whether or not the allegations affect the governor’s ability to lead and work on the budget, Ramos said lawmakers are laser focused on putting out the budget as schools