NEW YORK (PIX11) — Monday was World Diabetes Day, and November is Diabetes Awareness Month.

It’s estimated that more than 10% of people in the United States have some form of diabetes. Those with diabetes can’t properly regulate their body’s sugar levels and Type 2 diabetes is the most common diagnosis.

While the causes are unclear, two contributing factors are obesity and inactivity. There is no cure but it can be managed, according to nurse practitioner Camila Levister and her patient Siobhan Armstead. The pair joined New York Living on Tuesday to share more information on the disease.

