“Not the Science Type’ is a docu-series which is making its word debut tomorrow during the Tribeca Festival.
It features four female scientists in their respective fields. One of the stars, Dr. Ciara Sivels, who is the first black women to get a PHd in nuclear engineering from the University of Michigan, joins us to talk about her career, inspiring others, and her new found fame being in this film.
“Not the Science Type” scientist talks about her career and the film
