NEW YORK — The North Shore Animal League is raising money in honor of its Founder’s Day, also known as Giving Day.

All donations, up to $150,000, are being matched by Purina. Everyone who donates by 9 a.m. Thursday will receive an invitation to North Shore Animal League’s virtual Giving Day event.

NSAL America kennel manager Mike Spiotta joined the PIX11 Morning News — along with some adorable pups — to talk about the event and more.