North Shore Animal League America hosts 2nd Virtual Celebration of Rescue

North Shore Animal League America is hosting their Virtual Celebration of Rescue on Thursday, Nov. 18.

The fundraiser supports their mission to find loving homes for cats and dogs.

Since the pandemic has limited in-person events, the funds raised through the event are even more crucial.

Kacie Bogan, the events manager with North Shore Animal League America, spoke with the PIX11 Morning News about the virtual event,  how people can donate and what needs they are currently seeing when it comes to adoptions.

The event begins at 7 p.m. ET on Nov. 18. For more information and to RSVP for the event, visit the organization’s website.

