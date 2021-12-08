North Shore Animal League America holds December adoption specials

PORT WASHINGTON, N.Y. – North Shore Animal League America said its feline adoption center is filled to capacity.

To help these cats find homes for the holidays, they are offering adoption specials throughout the month of December.

Michael Spiotta, kennel manager for North Shore Animal League America, spoke with the PIX11 Morning News to discuss their adoption specials, the benefits of adopting older cats and how the adoption process works.

For more information, visit North Shore Animal League America’s website. 

