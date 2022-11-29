NEW YORK (PIX11) — Giving Tuesday is a nonprofit that launched in New York City a decade ago and has since become a worldwide effort.

The organization was started at the 92nd Street Y in 2012. It takes place on the Tuesday after Thanksgiving, following the Black Friday and Cyber Monday shopping frenzy to shift the focus back on the holiday spirit.

Giving back could be donating money, time, or acts of generosity, said Celeste Flores, who handles communications for the organization.

“It is all about the notion that we all have something to give, we all can do something,” Flores said on PIX11 Morning News Tuesday morning.

The company is now in over 85 countries and leaders in those nations work all year to inspire acts of kindness in accordance with the culture of those areas, Flores said.

