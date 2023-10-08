NEW YORK (PIX11) — October is Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Month.

Each year in the United States, there are 23,000 stillbirths. Liz O’Donnell, the Founder and CEO of “Aaliyah in Action,” joined PIX11 Morning News to talk more about the organization.

O’Donnell’s daughter Aaliyah was stillborn in 2020, and she works to provide women and families who have experienced perinatal or neonatal loss with resources and support.

If you or someone you know suffered the loss of a child, you can find more resources here:

