NEW YORK (PIX11) — 100 Suits, a non-profit organization that provides business attire to underprivileged men, is celebrating its 12th anniversary on Thursday.

100 Suits for 100 Men was founded in 2011 by Kevin Livingston, to address the needs of underprivileged men and women in need of business attire in the New York City area to obtain employment.

