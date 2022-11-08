NEW YORK (PIX11) — Voting is underway in New York, and for the first time in recent memory the governor’s race has some political insiders unsure which way the election will break.

The state has not seen a gubernatorial race decided by single-digit percentage points since 1994, but Republican challenger Rep. Lee Zeldin has made strides in pursuit of incumbent Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul in recent weeks.

Joining PIX11 Morning News on Tuesday, political analyst Gerson Borrero said that even some veterans of the state’s political scene are in doubt about the outcome.

“Nobody knows,” said Borrero. “I have never seen so many people opine. And these are insiders I’m talking about.”

