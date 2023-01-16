New York (PIX11) ‘The Recruit’ isn’t your typical action spy series. ‘Owen Hendricks,’ portrayed by Noah Centineo, is a lawyer who gets thrown straight into the fire on his first week of working with the CIA. He has to find the person who is blackmailing them. ‘Owen’ often finds himself in over his head at times in certain situations.

The creator of the show Alexi Hawley wanted to make a spy show that was different and have a character who wasn’t a ‘James bond’ or ‘Jason Bourne’ type of hero. Noah Centineo, not only is the main character of the show, but he serves as the executive producer.

‘The Recruit’ is streaming now on Netflix.