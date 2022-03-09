NEW YORK (PIX11) — There’s only one rule at Midtown’s Izakaya Mew: “There [are] no rules.”

The Koreatown spot, managed by Jerry Hwang, is home to Japanese classics with a playful edge. There are plenty of influences from Asian street food, much to the delight of diners.

PIX11’s Kirstin Cole went behind the stove with Chef Ryota Kitagawa, who creates soups, omelets and cheesy fries that rival those of a New Jersey diner. Hwang’s take on the classic “disco fries” are given an Asian flair with a slather of Japanese mayo, and there are plenty of secrets hidden in Izakaya Mew’s other dishes as well.