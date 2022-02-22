‘No Exit’: Actor David Rysdahl talks transformation for new movie on Hulu

PIX11’s Marysol Castro talks with actor David Rysdahl about his upcoming movie “No Exit.”

The film tells the story of a young woman enroute to a family emergency when she becomes stranded by a blizzard and is forced to find shelter at a highway rest area with a group of strangers. She stumbles across an abducted girl in a van in the parking lot, and it sets her on a terrifying life-or-death struggle to discover who among them is the kidnapper.

David talks about movie, his character and making it in the middle of COVID in New Zealand.

“No Exit” premieres February 25th on Hulu.