NEW JERSEY (PIX11) – New Jersey’s First Lady, Tammy Murphy, announced Wednesday morning that she is running for the U.S. Senate.

The seat currently belongs to longtime Democratic Sen. Bob Menendez, who is facing federal bribery charges. He has vowed to fight the charges and refused to step down.

Menendez also hasn’t ruled out running for reelection next year.

Murphy has fought to try and fix the climate crisis and make it a cornerstone of public education despite never holding public office. She’s also worked to help empower women entrepreneurs.

She’s also advocated to lower infant mortality rates. In the time she has been New Jersey’s first lady, infant mortality rates have plunged.

Murphy said in a campaign video that serving New Jersey alongside her husband, Gov. Phil Murphy, has been the honor of her life, but is running for Senate because there’s more work to be done.

U.S. Rep. Andy Kim has also announced a bid for the Senate seat. Activist Lawrence Hamm and real estate lender Kyle Jasey are also vying for the seat.