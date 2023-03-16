New York (PIX11) The Garden State’s very own Dexter Darden is taking it to the courts in Disney’s new coming of age drama ‘Chang Can Dunk.’ The movie follows a 16-year-old boy in high school named ‘Chang’. He bets the school’s basketball star that he’ll be able dunk by homecoming. Actor, singer, dancer Dexter portrays ‘Chang’s’ coach and mentor ‘DeAndre.’

Darden expressed that this movie is about more than just the dunk in the title. It’s more about making ‘Chang’ grow as an individual. Dexter also mentioned this film approaches real topics.

‘Chang Can Dunk’ premieres on Disney+ on March 10, 2023.