HUDSON COUNTY, N.J. (PIX11) – New Jersey Sen. Bob Menendez is expected to hold a news conference Monday after he was indicted on bribery charges and corruption.

Menendez was supposed to appear at a Hispanic Heritage Month celebration Sunday at Union City High School, but the event was canceled just hours before without an explanation. Broadway star Lin Manuel-Miranda was expected to make an appearance at the event.

Menendez and his wife, Nadine Arslanian Menendez, allegedly received a Mercedes-Benz, bricks of gold and cash in exchange for crimes they carried out that endangered the security and interests of the U.S., according to a 39-page indictment from the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York. The couple is facing a slew of charges including bribery, fraud and extortion.

This is the second time Menendez has been indicted for bribery. A case against him was dropped by a judge in 2017 due to a hung jury.

Menendez released a statement saying in part, “The facts are not as presented. Prosecutors did that the last time and look at what a trial demonstrates.”

Fellow Democrats are calling for Menendez to resign, including New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy. Menendez previously said he doesn’t plan to resign. Rep. Andy Kim (D-NJ 3rd District) posted on social media that he feels compelled to run against Menendez following the indictment.

The U.S. Attorney for New Jersey, Phil Sellinger, recused himself from the case because he was recommended to President Biden by Menendez. The case is being handled in New York as a result.

PIX11 News reached out to Menendez to confirm when and where he’s expected to speak on Monday.