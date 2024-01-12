NEW JERSEY (PIX11) – Residents across New Jersey are arguing city and state leaders aren’t doing much to help as significant flooding continues to impact the state.

“Imagine if the water got inside my house… what am I going to do? I’m not going to be able to live there. I’m gonna stay in a hotel, I’m gonna pay $200 every day? I cannot afford that. What about work? Today I’m off work. The last time, I lost 4 days of work, too. I’ve been losing my jobs, I’m losing my money, I’m losing everything and there’s no help,” said Anas Hussein, who evacuated from Little Falls.

Water is filling up his family’s basement, he said. Dozens of families said they’re also experiencing this, but some are choosing to hunker down and stay home through the next storm.

“It’s been through probably 15 floods since,” Sue Scardilli said of her Little Falls home. “We’ve now put in two sump pumps and we’re using four floor pumps to supplement that to try and keep the water low.”

Gov. Phil Murphy said the state is getting dragged by Mother Nature’s one-two punch and he’s looking into long-term solutions.

“We need big resiliency investments. Whether that’s dredging rivers or redirecting currents. Sort of bigger picture things,” he said.

The next storm is expected to hit Friday evening, according to PIX11 meteorologists. While the storm’s impacts are not expected to be as severe as the weather experienced earlier this week, areas of New Jersey are under flood watches.