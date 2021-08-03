NJ program aims to improve health of new moms, babies with nurse visits

TRENTON, N.J. — A new program in New Jersey aims to help new mothers after they give birth.

New Jersey is only the second state in the country with a newborn home nurse visitation program.

State Sen. Teresa Ruiz (D-Essex), who championed the free program, joined the PIX11 Morning News to discuss how it will help new mothers.

“The focus of it is to be sure that within the first two weeks of a parent coming back into the house with an infant, that they get a touchpoint with a nurse to visit right in their household to just have a conversation, answer any questions,” Ruiz said. “In that space, we know there can be several things that can be identified; a parent can get connected to resources, the child can get connected to resources.”