Correction: A previous version of this article misidentified who is involved in the lawsuit against the MTA. The story has been updated.

FORT LEE, N.J (PIX11) — Congestion pricing in Manhattan could cost as much as $23 a day.

But while the funds will go toward improving the city’s subways and buses, New Jersey lawmakers say it’s going to add more air pollution and traffic in the Garden State.

Congressman Josh Gottheimer has been leading the battle. He’s now teamed up with Fort Lee Mayor Mark Sokolich. They announced a plan on Wednesday to pump the brakes on the MTA’s plan.

New Jersey has already filed a lawsuit against the MTA. This announcement is a separate attempt to stop congestion pricing in its tracks.

PIX11’s Kirstin Cole has more on this story in the video player.