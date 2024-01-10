FAIRFIELD, N.J. (PIX11) – Many New Jersey families who have been suffering from flooding were forced to evacuate from their homes Wednesday as the rivers are, once again, threatening to crest.

The Passaic River is steadily rising. The Lodi Fire Department encouraged people to get out while they can, not drive on flooded roads and not do things that could imperil rescuers responding to a 911 call.

The Miller family told PIX11 News they went to the Fairfield Public Library on Monday night to fill up sandbags to try and protect their home. Chris Miller said he evacuated his wife and daughters to a hotel, but stayed behind to keep an eye on the rising floodwaters from the river behind his home.

He said he’s trying to save as much as he can by lifting furniture off the ground if floodwaters push into his home.

“I’ve been picking up as much of my furniture as much as I can on the first floor because they’re predicting it to be higher than what it was on Christmas Eve,” Miller said. “All our expensive items, chairs, tables, anything… tried to elevate as much as possible.”

Fairfield police are on standby to assist with evacuations and have the town’s recreation complex ready to accommodate residents who are forced out.