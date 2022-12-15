NEW JERSEY (PIX11) — New Jersey is being inundated by the tridemic and has seen an alarming rise in COVID-19 cases in the past few weeks, with death ups 77%, according to the New York Times.

Last week, the state reported 2,577 new cases daily, up 56% from the average two weeks ago, the report said.

New Jersey Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli said the most concerning increase is in the elderly population. About 80% of the deaths are in people 65 or older, she said.

RSV, respiratory syncytial virus, is devastating children in the state, and the flu is “raging,” Persichilli said on PIX11 Morning News Thursday.

“Our emergency rooms are getting overburdened with (flu patients),” she said.

Persichilli recommended residents get tested, wear masks indoors and stay home if they’re feeling sick.

Watch the full interview in the video player.