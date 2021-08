NEW YORK — The new film “Nine Days” takes a surreal look at life, or more accurately, the chance to live a life.

A man interviews five unborn souls for the chance to be given life on earth.

New York actors Zazie Beetz and David Rysdahl play two of those souls and spoke with PIX11’s Marysol Castro about the introspective and thoughtful film.

The actors shared what they hope audiences will take away from the movie.

The film hits theaters nationwide this Friday, Aug. 6, 2021.