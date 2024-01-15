NEW JERSEY (PIX11) – Most of New Jersey is under a Code Blue Monday as temperatures plummeted to below freezing.

Local emergency management offices are working to keep warming shelters open for those who need a place to stay.

“It’s like every nightmare you’ve ever had in your life compounds at once,” said Doel Rodriguez, who is taking shelter from the cold. “Because once you’re out here, you’re out here. So you have to survive these eight hours, six hours, whatever. You have to survive them on your own.”

The Montclair Emergency Services for Hope, also known as MESH, is a local nonprofit that provides warming shelters and food to people seeking shelter from the cold.

“Try to spend 24 hours out in the elements with no place to go in an open space. It is not comfortable. So we’re just really happy that we’re able to offer this to the community,” said Albie Monterrosa, who works for MESH.

New Jersey hasn’t been able to catch a break from the elements. Several storms over the last few weeks have led to flooding in many areas.

People will now be dealing with ice as the water thins out.

Many libraries, senior centers and other public areas act as warming shelters during business hours. More information is available by calling 211 or checking local social media pages.

For a full list of counties that have declared a code blue and locations serving as warming centers, you can click here.