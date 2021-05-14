Run The World: Nick Sagar talks new Starz series, ‘Princess Switch’ movies and more

PIX11 Morning News

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

If it seems like you’re seeing British actor Nick Sagar everywhere lately, it’s probably because you are.

From Netflix’s popular “The Princes Switch” films with Vanessa Hudgens and Tyler Perry’s “The Haves and the Have Nots,” to “Queen of the South” and his new Starz series “Run The World,” Sagar is a busy man.

Sagar chatted with PIX11’s Ojinika Obiekwe about the new show, premiering May 16, which some are saying it a bit like a reimagined “Sex and the City.”

Plus, Sagar talked about plans to reinvent his father’s suit line, as his father was a bespoke tailor.

