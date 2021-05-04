Actor and New York native Nick Creegan is one of the stars of the newest series in the “Law & Order” franchise.

Creegan chatted with PIX11’s Ojinika Obiekwe on Tuesday and told her all about his character in “Law & Order: Organized Crime” and what it felt like being cast in the buzzed-about series.

Creegan opened up about working alongside stars Chris Meloni and Dylan McDermott, while also getting to participate in crossovers with “Special Victims Unit.”

Plus, the actor told us why he made the career switch from media and journalism.

Watch new episodes of “Law & Order: Organized Crime” Thursday nights on NBC.