New York (PIX11) No soul is safe once ‘The Offering’ hits theaters. English actor, writer, and director Nick Blood adds another movie to his large catalog of tv and film.

The horror film follows Nick’s character ‘Art’ and his wife. When they return home to his father who is a Hasidic funeral director in hopes of reconciliating, they discover an ancient evil inside of a corpse that has evil plans for them.

Nick expressed that screenings to the movie have been received well and done amazing with test audiences. ‘The Offering’ will be in theaters January 13th, 2023