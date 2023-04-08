New York (PIX11) The CW’s ‘Riverdale’ is coming to an end with their seventh season. For their final season, they will be going back in time to the 1950s. In order for them to save the future, they must survive the past.

Actor Nicholas Barasch portrays bully ‘Julian Blossom.’ Even though he comes across as a nice person in real life, he liked that he got to show a darker side playing the character.

Barasch started acting in theatre at a young age. With ‘Riverdale’ wrapping up, he would love to make a return to Broadway.

The CW’s ‘Riverdale’ airs on Wednesday nights at 9pm on PIX11.