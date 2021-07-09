Former NFL player Vernon Davis talks ESPYS, Sha’Carri Richardson, Olympics and more

NEW YORK — A lot of sports stories are making major headlines in recent weeks, from the upcoming Tokyo Olympics and Sha’Carri Richardson’s not making the U.S. team, to the ESPYs and more.

Former NFL star Vernon Davis chatted with PIX11’s Marysol Castro on Friday and weighed in on some of the biggest recent happenings in the world of sports.

Davis will serve as the voice of the ESPYS, introducing presenters and keeping the fun going through the night, when the show airs live Saturday, July 10 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

