NewFest Pride event showcases diversity in LGBTQ community

We’re coming up on the 20th anniversary of the film “Legally Blonde.”

At this year’s NewFest Pride, there will be a live reading of “Legally Blonde” with an all trans and queer cast.

Executive Director of NewFest David Hatkoff spoke with PIX11 News and shared what people can expect as well as other events taking place.

NewFest is New York’s leading LGBTQ film and media organization. This year’s events and panels take place June 4 to 7.

NewFest Pride will also host a screening and panel to celebrate the release of season two of HBO’s “Betty.”

The festival will showcase six new feature films and a short film program.

For more information to purchase tickets, visit NewFest.org