Newark Museum of Art bringing music and art together for special outdoor summer series

PIX11 Morning News

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

NEWARK, N.J. — Music and art will come together this summer for a new series by the Newark Museum of Art and the New Jersey Symphony Orchestra.

Following a 15-month closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the museum will finally reopen to the public on Thursday.

The special outdoor summer series, Arts in the Garden, will feature 18 different programs, including nine live chamber concerts in partnership with the New Jersey Symphony Orchestra.

The program also will offer a wide array of musical styles, including classical, jazz and Broadway.

Silvia Filippini Fantoni, deputy director of learning and engagement, told PIX11’s Kirstin Cole the garden is the perfect backdrop for their new series.

“I think people are really eager to stop Zooming and really get out, and this is the perfect place where they can spend some great time with their families. We have sculptures, we have beautiful trees, we have such a nice setting, and of course the backdrop of the museum, and of course music,” she said. “For adults, for children, for families, this is the place to be this summer.”

The series debuts with its first event, to be held in the museum’s Alice Ransom Dreyfuss Memorial Garden, on June 9 at 7 p.m. Events will be held through September.

The museum is located at 49 Washington St. in Newark.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Jersey Videos

Newark Museum of Art bringing music and art together for special outdoor summer series

Several German Shepherds abandoned in NJ

NJ ends its indoor mask mandate as it tries to boost vaccination rates

NJ pushes to get kids and teens vaccinated amid mask controversy

Weapon confiscated from 15-year-old near Paterson school

NJ Gov. Murphy talks easing mask restrictions, vaccinations, police reform

More New Jersey

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter