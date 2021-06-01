NEWARK, N.J. — Music and art will come together this summer for a new series by the Newark Museum of Art and the New Jersey Symphony Orchestra.

Following a 15-month closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the museum will finally reopen to the public on Thursday.

The special outdoor summer series, Arts in the Garden, will feature 18 different programs, including nine live chamber concerts in partnership with the New Jersey Symphony Orchestra.

The program also will offer a wide array of musical styles, including classical, jazz and Broadway.

Silvia Filippini Fantoni, deputy director of learning and engagement, told PIX11’s Kirstin Cole the garden is the perfect backdrop for their new series.

“I think people are really eager to stop Zooming and really get out, and this is the perfect place where they can spend some great time with their families. We have sculptures, we have beautiful trees, we have such a nice setting, and of course the backdrop of the museum, and of course music,” she said. “For adults, for children, for families, this is the place to be this summer.”

The series debuts with its first event, to be held in the museum’s Alice Ransom Dreyfuss Memorial Garden, on June 9 at 7 p.m. Events will be held through September.

The museum is located at 49 Washington St. in Newark.