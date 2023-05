New York (PIX11) Brooklyn-born country singer Jessica Lynn is back with another single for her fans. ‘Mixed Signals’ has a retro feel with some rock and roll. Even though she’s sways more toward country music now, Jessica grew up with rock and roll roots. Her latest single she co-wrote with her husband. The official music video releases May 26, 2023.

Lynn will hit the road again when she goes on a her European tour. For information and tickets visit www.jessicalynnmusic.org.