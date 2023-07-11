New York (PIX11) Young New York rapper Caiden The Crownholder is already making a name for himself in hip hop. Caiden, who is the son of rapper Consequence, has been rapping since he was a toddler. He says rapping is something that came to him naturally.

Caiden and his father Consequence gave PIX11 an exclusive look at their latest music video ‘Who Shot Jamal.’ The message of the video is for the African American culture and to stop the violence in the community. Caiden loved working with his dad on this song.