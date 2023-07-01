New York (PIX11) Queens native Ashley Olivia Fisher is living her dream on the BET+ series ‘Average Joe.’ The thriller follows ‘Joe’ who finds out after his father’s passing that he lived a secret life and stole money from the Russian mafia. It is inspired by true events. Ashley can be seen as ‘Jennifer Washington.’

She describes ‘Jennifer’ as a girl who graduates from high school who is fun and intelligent. This is Fisher’s first leading role. According to Ashley, she is just getting started in her career.

‘Average Joe’ is streaming on BET+.