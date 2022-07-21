NEW YORK (PIX11) — Scalding heat has draped New York City for a couple of days, and Thursday is looking to continue the streak.

Temperatures are expected to wind up beyond 90, and New Yorkers are left to find ways to cool off.

Jackie Bray, the commissioner of the New York State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services, joined PIX11 News on Thursday to talk about the emergency services on standby as extreme heat continues to envelop New York.

