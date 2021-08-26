New York Mets Wives show puppies love

PIX11 Morning News

by: , ,

Posted: / Updated:

Latest PIX11 Morning News Video

What Women's Equality Day means to the Girls Scouts of Greater NY

'The Chair' star Ella Rubin talks Netflix academic dramedy series

NY Mets Wives show puppies love at North Shore Animal League America event

Stuntwoman Julia Maggio talks death-defying work on 'Cobra Kai,' 'Avengers: Endgame,' 'Fear Street' and more

'The J Team': Actress Tisha Campbell-Martin talks playing a villainess, working with JoJo Siwa

Siobhan Fallon Hogan writes, stars in new drama 'Rushed'

Barbara Corcoran talks businesses during COVID, starting a new biz

"The Other Two" star Heléne Yorke talks season 2 of hilarious series

"The Black Fairy Godmother": Simone Gordon talks foundation, paying it forward

More PIX11 Morning News

NEW YORK — Aug. 26 is International Dog Day and we’re recognizing all of our furry friends.

From mixed breeds, purebreds, family pets, working dogs, puppies and older dogs, there’s a lot of love to go around.

The love continues this Saturday when the New York Mets Wives come to support dogs in a special way. 

Tatiana McNeil, wife of Mets All Star Jeff McNeil, spoke with PIX11 News to provide a preview of their shopping event at Ralph Lauren in Manhasset benefitting North Shore Animal League America. 

The event takes place at the Americana in Manhasset Saturday, Aug. 28 between 12 p.m. and 4 p.m.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Long Island Videos

NY Mets Wives show puppies love at North Shore Animal League America event

It wasn't love at first sight, but now a Long Island couple is celebrating 65 years together

Flooding still a threat Monday as Henri stalls over NY, NJ

Henri cleanup begins in Queens, Long Island

Blue skies adorn Lindenhurst after Henri passes

Henri batters Long Island: Team Coverage

More Long Island

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter