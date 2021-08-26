New York Mets Wives show puppies love

"The Other Two" star Heléne Yorke talks season 2 of hilarious series

NEW YORK — Aug. 26 is International Dog Day and we’re recognizing all of our furry friends.

From mixed breeds, purebreds, family pets, working dogs, puppies and older dogs, there’s a lot of love to go around.

The love continues this Saturday when the New York Mets Wives come to support dogs in a special way.

Tatiana McNeil, wife of Mets All Star Jeff McNeil, spoke with PIX11 News to provide a preview of their shopping event at Ralph Lauren in Manhasset benefitting North Shore Animal League America.

The event takes place at the Americana in Manhasset Saturday, Aug. 28 between 12 p.m. and 4 p.m.