NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York City’s public transit system has seen several high-profile crimes in recent weeks, leaving passengers on edge.

Charlton D’Souza of advocacy group Passengers United joined PIX11 Morning News on Tuesday to discuss his own experiences as a victim of crime in the transit system and to offer safety tips.

“I try not to engage people,” said D’Souza, describing his mindset after twice being assaulted in mass transit. “But you can be assaulted anyway. Anyone can be assaulted at any time.”

D’Souza advised commuters to be aware of their surroundings and, when taking the subway, to ride in either the first or middle car to be close to MTA personnel in case help is needed.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.