TIMES SQUARE, N.Y. (PIX11) — The biggest party of the year, right in the heart of Manhattan, is in its final preparation stages.

From the crystal ball to enhanced security efforts, Times Square is just about ready to host a night of 2022 farewells and a big hello to 2023.

The party kicks off around 6 p.m. on Saturday. Before the event, the NYPD will close streets in and around Times Square.

There are no credible threats heading into this party, and NYPD officers want people to come out and have a good time.