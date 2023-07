NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York’s Urban Search and Rescue Task Force was in Vermont Wednesday morning after flooding left a wave of destruction in the area.

Emergency teams were also still on the ground in Orange and Rockland counties as residents recover from damage caused by heavy downpours.

Emergency Management Commissioner Zachary Iscol joined PIX11 Morning News to discuss the measures New York City is taking to prepare people and keep people safe during future flash flooding events.