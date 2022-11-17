CONCOURSE, the Bronx (PIX11) — New York Cares’ 34th annual coat drive kicks off Thursday, keeping students in temporary housing, as well as asylum seekers warm and full.

Volunteers are set to distribute around 650 winter coats and hundreds of servings of healthy snacks at the William Lloyd Garrison School in the Bronx. Sapreet K. Saluja, executive director of New York Cares, joined PIX11 Morning News to talk about the increased need for coats after the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The need is greater because families are struggling more, and we also have so many asylum seekers joining us here in New York who have basic needs too, heading into this winter,” Saluja said.

There are drop-off locations in each borough for New Yorkers who wish to donate a new or gently used, freshly laundered coat. From Thursday until Dec. 31, New York Cares aims to raise $600,000 to keep New York City warm. More information, including ways to donate, can be found here.

Watch the video player above for the full interview.