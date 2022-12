NEW YORK (PIX11) – As the temperature falls, it’s time to think about those who will have a tough time keeping warm this winter.

Many folks and families in the tri-state area do not have suitable coats to protect them from the elements.

PIX11 is a proud sponsor of the 34th annual New York Cares Coat Drive. Sapreet Saluja, New York Cares’ executive director, joined PIX11 Morning News on Wednesday to talk about the drive, which is also collecting food.

Watch the video player for more information.