New York-born actress Kyra Tantao does her hometown proud with her new role in “Zombies 3.” Aliens have landed in this third installment of the mega-popular movie franchise.

The Brooklyn-based star is also a musician and performs with Monica Bang, a punk rock band she founded. Tantao previously appeared on an episode of “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.” However, with this “Zombies 3” now on her resume, she’s working her way up in Hollywood.

“Zombies 3” is now streaming on Disney+.